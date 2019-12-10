4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after crash that killed father
SEATTLE - Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.
KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.
Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet up to the road after the accident 34 miles north of Seattle.
Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.
Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.
Authorities say the accident is under investigation.
