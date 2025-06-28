4 people rescued from boat fire near Cape Canaveral, officials say

The Brief A sailboat caught fire near Cape Canaveral on Saturday, officials said. Four people were safely evacuated from the boat, according to officials. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



(Canaveral Fire Rescue)

Officials with the United States Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating after a sailboat caught fire near Cape Canaveral, according to Canaveral Fire Rescue.

The 61-foot sailboat was said to be fully engulfed about one mile off the shore of Cape Canaveral, according to CFR.

Officials said four people aboard the boat were safely evacuated to another person's boat.

They were later brought back to shore without injury, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.