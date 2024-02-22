Police arrest 3rd Bradenton school employee accused of tying up non-verbal child

A third employee of G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary has been arrested after police say she, and two other women, were caught on camera tying up a non-verbal child with a nylon rope.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, teacher’s aide Hydalmy Ortiz, 41, was arrested on Thursday, February 22.

Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher Carina Chindamo was arrested on February 6, and aide Taylor Internicola was arrested on February 9.

Police say security footage that was recorded on several dates shows one or more of the women trying the wrists of a boy with a nylon walking rope used to teach students to walk in line. The video, according to police, then shows the women tying the rope to a chair and sitting in the chair, appearing to use their weight to keep the child from getting free.

Police say the most recent video was recorded on February 2. Police say the child was not injured during the incidents.

The three women are charged with false imprisonment of a child under age 13.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dalia Santana at dalia.santana@bradentonpd.com or the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

