3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County

article

A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon.

Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

The toddler is white with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 3'0 and weighs 50 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Axel, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or call 911.