A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday.

Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies.

She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of these teens, please call the Volusia County non-emergency dispatch number at (386)-248-1777.