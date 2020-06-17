3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after shootout in Merritt Island, deputies say

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said there was a triple shooting on Courtney Boulevard in Merritt Island on Wednesday afternoon.

They said it appears that the incident happened over gambling and a shootout occurred. Three people were shot and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They also confirmed the parties involved were the ones that were shot.

Deputies are investigating.

