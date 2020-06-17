3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after shootout in Merritt Island, deputies say
article
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said there was a triple shooting on Courtney Boulevard in Merritt Island on Wednesday afternoon.
They said it appears that the incident happened over gambling and a shootout occurred. Three people were shot and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They also confirmed the parties involved were the ones that were shot.
MORE NEWS: Florida sees second-highest daily increase with more than 2,600 new cases
Deputies are investigating.
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.