3 out of 4 suspects shot by pizza delivery driver during attempted robbery in east Charlotte

Three of four suspects were shot by the intended target, a pizza delivery driver, during an attempted armed robbery overnight in east Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 near the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim, who was delivering pizza at an apartment complex, was confronted by four suspects. One suspect reportedly took aim at the delivery man's head with what the victim thought to be a rifle.

The pizza delivery driver, armed with his own pistol, fired his weapon at the four suspects, hitting three. All four suspects attempted to run from the scene as the victim called 911, police said.

Two of the four suspects were located by CMPD officers shortly after the crime and taken into custody. A third suspect was able to briefly get away but was also handcuffed shortly after nearby. Two of the three suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Less than two hours later, the fourth suspect was located at a nearby hospital after he was dropped off for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Details on all four suspects involved:

15-year-old male juvenile. Treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. When he was released he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since been transferred to a juvenile detention center.

16-year-old male. Police said he is being charged as a juvenile due to the "Raise the Age" legislation placed into effect in late 2019. He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has been transferred to a juvenile detention center.

Toybyus James Banks, 18, is still being treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. When he is released, he will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Nemiah Zante McInnis, 20, was being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. He has since been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He has numerous prior charges for motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny from a motor vehicle, and history of resisting police.

While CMPD officers were searching the scene of the crime overnight they located an assault-style rifle reportedly used in the attempted robbery. Upon close inspection of the rifle, investigators determined it was a toy, assault-style rifle which had been painted to look like a real firearm.

CMPD said they're not looking for anyone else in this incident and the victim was not harmed. Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.