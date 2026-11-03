3 Florida men hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men were hurt in a shooting in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Shooting in Parramore, three men injured
What we know:
According to a press release, Orange County deputies responded to a call about a shooting that happened off of America Street around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived, they found three men who were shot. Deputies said one round had been fired, which injured one of the men. Two other men were "unintentionally struck by the fallout of the same round," the sheriff's office said.
All three men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
This is an ongoing investigation and details of what led up to the shooting or the shooter's identity have yet to be released.
The Source: This article was written with information from a news release by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.