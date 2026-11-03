3 Florida men hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Three men were struck by the same gun shot, and they were all taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office says.



Three men were hurt in a shooting in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Shooting in Parramore, three men injured

What we know:

According to a press release, Orange County deputies responded to a call about a shooting that happened off of America Street around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found three men who were shot. Deputies said one round had been fired, which injured one of the men. Two other men were "unintentionally struck by the fallout of the same round," the sheriff's office said.

All three men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

This is an ongoing investigation and details of what led up to the shooting or the shooter's identity have yet to be released.