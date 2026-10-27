2 more Harmony High School students arrested in mob attack, deputies say

The Brief Two more Harmony High School students have been arrested in the brutal attack on another student who stood up for a girl being bullied, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were recently arrested, bringing the total number of students arrested to 11, OCSO said. The 17-year-old victim had to receive 11 stitches after being repeatedly punched in the head and face, officials said.



Two more Harmony High School students have been arrested in connection to a mob attack on another student who stood up for a classmate that was being bullied, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested on charges of aggravated battery and inciting a riot. In total, 11 students believed to be involved in the group attack have been arrested.

Teen boy told bullies to stop throwing carrots at girl, deputies say

The backstory:

On Oct. 16, a 17-year-old boy noticed a group of students throwing carrots at a girl during lunch and told them to stop, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The teen and two other boys then exchanged words before the 17-year-old walked away in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Hours later, the sheriff's office said the 17-year-old was punched in the face and the head by a mob of students near a tunnel, just off-campus of Harmony High School. He was taken to the hospital, where he received 11 stitches, the sheriff's office said.

Part of the attack was captured on video and shared with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

11 Harmony High School students arrested for alleged attack

By the numbers:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has identified and arrested at least 11 students in connection to the mob attack, charging them with felony aggravated battery and inciting a riot. The students range in age from 14 to 18 years old.

FOX 35 has decided to name those students who are legal adults, and not to name those under 18 due to their age.

Here are the suspects arrested:

Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron, 18

Brian Alexander Ramirez, 18

17-year-old

16-year-old - allegedly threw the first punch

16-year-old

16-year-old

16-year-old

16-year-old

16-year-old

15-year-old

14-year-old

OCSO said the 17-year-old victim was walking to his car when a 16-year-old boy hit him, and the other boys joined in throwing punches.

What they're saying:

"Let me be clear: physical intimidation, threats, or acts of violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our schools or in our community, whether on or off campus," said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff in a prepared statement in a news release about the initial arrests.

"Such behavior is fundamentally inconsistent with the values of our school district and the standards of conduct we expect from every student. We take these matters seriously, and there must be accountability when those expectations are violated. I am grateful for our tremendous partnership with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners, whose collaboration is essential to maintaining safe communities and ensuring our students are held to the highest standards of respect, responsibility, and personal conduct."

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon had a stern warning for those arrested.

"If you put your hands on another student on or off campus, deputies will arrest you," he said. "This victim did the right thing by standing up for another student being bullied." He then called those students who participated in the alleged attack "cowards."