21 suspects charged in Polk County drug bust, sheriff’s office says

Nearly two dozen people were arrested in an undercover drug investigation that took place in Fort Meade, officials announced Wednesday.

The operation focused on the illegal sale of cocaine and meth, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the arrest of 20 suspects. One individual has a warrant for their arrest.

In total, the suspects face a total of 36 felony charges and 14 misdemeanors. Detectives said their combined criminal histories include 168 total felonies and 268 total misdemeanors.

Six of those suspects receive government assistance, investigators said.

PREVIOUS: Grady Judd: Husbands, veterans and youth football coach among those arrested in child porn operation

Additional information will be released later Wednesday morning.

