2024 New Year's Babies: Meet the first Florida babies born in the new year
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ball drop in New York's Time Square, a midnight kiss, and a champagne toast are popular New Year's traditions to ring in the new year. So are the New Year babies born at hospitals around the country – each one of the first babies born in 2024.
Here's a look at some of the New Year babies born at Florida hospitals.
2024 New Year's Babies
Marielle Jarillo and Jose Umahag III welcomed their son, Jose Umahag IV, at 12:08 a.m. at AdventHealth Waterman. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounches and measured 18 inches. Courtesy: AdventHealth Waterman