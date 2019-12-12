20 hit songs from 2000 turning 20 in 2020
LOS ANGELES - Prepare to feel old. The new decade is almost here and hits from the 2000s will be turning 20 years old.
In honor of 2020 – here are 20 songs that will turn 20.
- “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
- “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin
- “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child
- “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera
- “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men
- “Smooth” by Santana feat. Rob Thomas
- “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
- “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem
- “Oops!... I Did It Again” by Britney Spears
- “Thong Song” by Sisqo
- “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper
- “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy feat. Rikrok
- “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast
- “Country Grammar” by Nelly
- “Yellow” by Coldplay
- “In The End” by Linkin Park
- “Shape of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys
- “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi
- “Ex-Girlfriend” by No Doubt
- “All the Small Things” by Blink-182
So when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve 2019, rock out to these 20-year-old songs as you ring in 2020.