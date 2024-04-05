2 men repeatedly steal credit cards from gyms across Florida to buy thousands of dollars of liquor: police

The Atlantic Beach Police Department (ABPD) needs your help identifying two men who are accused of stealing credit cards from local gyms.

On March 19, two men were caught on video entering into a gym, stealing credit cards from lockers, and using the stolen cards to buy thousands of dollars of liquor from a liquor store, according to the department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police are looking to identify these two people accused of stealing credits and using them to buy liquor. (Credit: Atlantic Beach Police Department)

They have hit multiple gyms and liquor stores across the state of Florida, officials said.

If you know the two men or have any information about the incidents, you're asked to Det. Fissel. 904-247-5859 x5962.