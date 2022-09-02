2 found dead inside Orlando apartment complex during well-being check by police

The bodies of a man and woman were found inside an Orlando apartment early Friday evening after police officers were asked to conduct a well-being check.

The Orlando Police Department says its officers arrived at a residence on Savannah River Way inside the gated Park Central community around 6:30 p.m. where they found the bodies inside a home. The community, comprised of several apartments and townhome complexes, is located off of S. John Young Parkway. No additional information was released.