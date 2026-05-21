2 dogs found tied to dumpster at Florida rest area, troopers say

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol said two dogs were found tied to a dumpster at a rest stop in Sumter County. Troopers are seeking information about a woman who may have been at the rest area with the dogs. Anyone with information should call FHP at *347.



Two dogs were found tied to a dumpster at a rest stop in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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The dogs were found at the Sumter County rest area along Interstate 75, according to a post from FHP on Wednesday.

Troopers are seeking information about a woman who may have been at the rest area with the dogs.

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"If you recall a white female in a red van in the rest area with these pups, please call FHP (*347)," FHP said in a social media post.

No additional details have been released about the case.