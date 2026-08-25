2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide in Palm Coast, deputies say

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Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began investigating a shooting incident early Tuesday morning at a home on Bronson Lane.

According to deputies, there's no threat to the public.

Deputies have not released any additional information about the investigation or identified the two men.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.