2 dead after crash on US 441 in Marion County: FHP

Two people are dead after a crash in Marion County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5 p.m. on US 441 and SE 95th Street.

FHP said a car was traveling northbound on US 441 when it collided with a pickup truck while making a left turn onto SE 95th Street.

The occupants of the car were killed. Troopers identified them as a 72-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman – both of Ocala.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.