Flagler County weighs multimillion-dollar options to restore eroding beaches

The Brief Flagler County is considering three beach restoration plans costing between $37 million and $85 million to address worsening erosion along 6 miles of coastline. The options include trucking in sand, dredging offshore sand or widening the beach, which could bring significant environmental costs. Commissioners are leaning toward dredging and hope to choose a plan this month, with permit applications targeted for next spring.



Flagler County officials are considering three options to restore and protect roughly 6 miles of coastline after king tides and a nor’easter worsened existing beach erosion.

County commissioners are weighing the costs and potential impacts as they work toward a plan to replenish sand and rebuild damaged dunes.

Options on the table

By the numbers:

The proposals range in cost from $37 million to $85 million, with potential additional expenses tied to environmental protections and permitting.

The first proposal would involve trucking sand from inland sources to replenish the shoreline. The estimated cost is about $85 million.

The second option would involve dredging sand from the ocean floor, pumping it into a containment area and then transporting it to the sections of beach that need restoration.

Coastal engineers estimate that option would cost about $61 million.

The third proposal would use a similar approach but would also widen the beach. It carries an initial price tag of about $37 million, but environmental mitigation could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the total.

Casey Connor, a coastal engineer with Moffatt & Nichol, said the widening proposal could require extensive habitat restoration to offset potential damage to marine life and protected underwater habitats.

Environmental concerns and permitting

Local perspective:

Commissioners raised concerns about the environmental consequences of widening the beach, as well as the difficulty of securing the necessary permits.

Denise Roth, who spoke during the discussion, said she supports an approach that restores the shoreline while limiting unnecessary costs.

"I would suggest, you know, doing the least amount of restoration with the best effect," Roth said. "Trying to get the most for your money without going overboard."

Roth also stressed the importance of maintaining the dunes before more sand is lost.

"I think it's really important because once it's gone, it's gone. If you don't maintain it, you'll lose it," she said.

County hopes to select plan this month

What's next:

Discussion among commissioners appeared to lean toward the second option, which involves dredging and transporting sand, although no final decision has been made.

The county's goal is to select a restoration plan this month and submit permit applications by next spring.