2 arrested in North Florida fentanyl trafficking bust: Attorney General Uthmeier

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that two men have been charged with trafficking large amounts of fentanyl into North Florida following a year-long investigation.

What we know:

Ron Alexis Wilson and Johnon Christopher Hughes face charges of trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. Investigators identified the pair as primary suppliers to the region. Authorities seized approximately 12,500 fentanyl pills and more than three pounds of fentanyl powder as part of the case.

"Biden’s border crisis has had lasting impacts across the country, and the fentanyl that came across the border during his administration is still in our communities," Uthmeier said in a statement. "Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, these drug traffickers are behind bars."

Wilson was arrested in Arizona and transported to Florida. Hughes was taken into custody at his residence in Jacksonville.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, working with the NorthStar Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Johnna Lessard will prosecute the case. Florida officials say the bust reflects broader efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis, including the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network, the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program, and enhanced trafficking penalties.

