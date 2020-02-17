16-year-old shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teen was shot overnight on Sunday, deputies said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Westmoreland Avenue and Indiana Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.
They said that a 16-year-old male victim had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound somewhere on Kaley Avenue.
The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.