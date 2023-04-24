FHP: 15-year-old ran red light in possible stolen SUV before deadly crash in Orange County

On Sunday, a 23-year-old man was killed and six teens were taken to the hospital after one vehicle allegedly ran a red light and collided with the other in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:36 a.m. on Dean Road, near State Road 408.

FHP said a 15-year-old driver – with 5 teenage passengers with him, all ranging in age between 13 and 16 – may have ran a red light and collided with another vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man. That man died at the scene.

On Monday, flowers and balloons were left at the spot where the crash happened. Debris and glass serve as a reminder of the destruction that happened less than 24 hours earlier.

"Two of the occupants, those teens have minor injuries, but the other ones did have serious injuries and were in surgery," said Tara Crescenzi, a spokeswoman for FHP.

She said the vehicle driven by the teenager had been reported stolen out of Orange County.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s office made contact with the owner of that vehicle, and that’s when the driver realized that the car was stolen," she said.

Officials told FOX 35 that the crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.

People who live off of Dean Road were not surprised by the accident. Two longtime residents of the area told FOX 35 that they happen far too often. They aren’t sure how to make the area any safer but believe the teens and their parents need to be held accountable.

"Parents are ultimately responsible for their kids. If they go out and do something stupid, something needs to happen to the family. Not just the kid," said Jack Kelly.

FHP said this is the first deadly crash in the area since March 2022.

Investigators are also looking into whether the crash may be connected to a dangerous trend on TikTok that encourages teens to steal certain vehicles.

No arrests or charges have been filed in the crash, however, FHP said possible charges were pending.