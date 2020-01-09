15-year-old girl dies in I-75 crash after mother led troopers on chase, FHP says

article

A 15-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister and mother were injured when their car crashed into pine trees on the side of Interstate 75 in north Florida on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper clocked the vehicle driven by Cinceria Cooke, 34, of Atlanta, at 103 mph as it headed north on I-75. The trooper began to follow the vehicle, which was passing cars on the shoulder and driving recklessly.

An incident report said the driver abruptly exited the interstate, before returning to I-75. The driver refused to stop for either marked patrol car. The driver tried to leave the interstate again, but lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into several pine trees on the shoulder of the road.

Aniyah Bynes of Atlanta died at the scene. Her mother was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The woman’s other daughter, Clexia L. Bynes, 17, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is continuing.