15-year-old arrested in Florida shooting that injured 12 near FAMU stadium: Police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium that wounded 12 people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell confirmed the teen faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder after gunfire erupted during homecoming weekend. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between acquaintances and that none of the victims were intended targets.



A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Tallahassee that injured 12 people, including six minors, near Florida A&M University's football stadium, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Tallahassee shooting arrest

What we know:

The teen was arrested Sunday and faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, police said.

TPD said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, near Perry and Manatee streets, not far from FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

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Police said the investigation remains active and more arrests are possible.

Gunfire near FAMU football stadium

Dig deeper:

According to early findings in the investigation, a fight occurred before shots were fired. Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew one another.

At this stage of the investigation, police said none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets.

The shooting left 12 people injured. Eleven people were shot, while another person suffered an ankle injury while running from the gunfire, according to police.

In an update Sunday morning, police said five victims had been released from the hospital, while six remained hospitalized, including one person in critical condition.

TPD initially reported that three victims had serious injuries and eight others were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The youngest victim was 11 years old, and at least one victim was a FAMU student, police said.

The department said detectives continue to review evidence, pursue leads and work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police chief responds to arrest

What they're saying:

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the arrest was an important step in the investigation, but that work remains to be done.

"What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families," Revell said. "While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over. We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for every family impacted by this tragedy."

Police said officers rushed to help victims immediately after the shooting, before the scene was fully secured. The department also thanked community members for providing tips, photos, videos and other digital evidence that investigators said have helped advance the case.

The shooting occurred on the same night FAMU hosted its homecoming football game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. FAMU lost the game 31-28.

Suspect weapon and motive

What we don't know:

Police have not established a connection between the shooting and the university or the football game.

The shooting happened near Bragg Memorial Stadium, but investigators have not released additional details about what led to the altercation.

Authorities have not disclosed how the teen obtained the firearm used in the shooting.

The department said detectives continue to review evidence, pursue leads and work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

How to share information with police

What you can do:

The investigation remains open, and additional arrests are possible, according to TPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Tallahassee Police Department's dedicated tip line at 850-891-4610.

People with photos, videos or other digital evidence can also submit information through the department's online evidence submission portal.