Harmony High School brawl: 9 students arrested after attack on fellow student, deputies say

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The Brief Nine students were arrested after allegedly attacking a fellow student outside Harmony High School on Oct. 16. The victim suffered facial injuries requiring 11 stitches after intervening to stop another student from being bullied. All nine suspects face felony aggravated battery and inciting a riot charges, authorities said.



Nine male students were arrested after authorities said they attacked a fellow student outside Harmony High School following a lunchtime confrontation involving an incident of bullying.

Confrontation began in school cafeteria

The backstory:

Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies said the incident occurred Oct. 16, 2026, after a student intervened when he saw a female student being bullied in the school cafeteria. According to investigators, students were throwing carrots at the girl, and the victim told them to stop.

Two male students exchanged words with the victim and the girl, authorities said. The victim then attempted to de-escalate the situation by leaving the cafeteria with the girl.

Victim suffered facial injuries

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking to his car near a tunnel exiting the school when one of the suspects struck him, deputies said. Eight other suspects then joined the attack, repeatedly punching the victim in the face and head.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to a hospital by his mother, where he received 11 stitches, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators used cellphone video of the attack to identify all nine suspects.

Students arrested and charged

On Wednesday, deputies arrested the nine students at Harmony High School with the cooperation of school staff. All nine were charged with felony aggravated battery and felony inciting a riot, authorities said.

Two suspects, both 18, were booked into the Osceola County Jail. They have been identified as Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron and Brian Alexander Ramirez.

Quianelle Antonio Reyes-Cintron (left) and Brian Alexander Ramirez

The seven remaining suspects, all minors, were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Authorities said one is 17, one is 14, and the rest are 16.

School district condemns violence

What they're saying:

Osceola County School District Superintendent Mark Shanoff condemned the violence and emphasized accountability.

"Let me be clear: physical intimidation, threats, or acts of violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our schools or in our community, whether on or off campus," Shanoff said.

He said the behavior was inconsistent with district values and student conduct standards, and thanked the sheriff's office and other law enforcement partners for their collaboration in maintaining safe communities.

Sheriff warns students against violence

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon also warned students in public and private schools throughout the county that violence would have consequences.

"If you put your hands on another student on or off campus, deputies will arrest you," Blackmon said.

He praised the victim for intervening when he saw another student being bullied, calling his actions brave and condemning the suspects' decision to use violence.