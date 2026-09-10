11-year-old girl struck by car while crossing road in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Tiny Road in Winter Garden, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Bridgewater Middle School.
The backstory:
Troopers said the girl was walking south on the sidewalk along the northbound side of Tiny Road, south of Bridgewater Crossing Boulevard, when she attempted to cross the road.
Investigators said she entered the roadway without seeing a southbound 2020 Honda Accord.
The left side of the Honda struck the girl, who was taken to Orlando Health Horizon West with minor injuries.
The driver, a 53-year-old Winter Garden man, was not injured and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol