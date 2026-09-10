11-year-old girl struck by car while crossing road in Winter Garden

The Brief An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car on Tiny Road in Winter Garden. Troopers said she entered the roadway while attempting to cross and was struck by a southbound Honda Accord. The driver remained at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.



An 11-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Tiny Road in Winter Garden, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Bridgewater Middle School.

The backstory:

Troopers said the girl was walking south on the sidewalk along the northbound side of Tiny Road, south of Bridgewater Crossing Boulevard, when she attempted to cross the road.

Investigators said she entered the roadway without seeing a southbound 2020 Honda Accord.

The left side of the Honda struck the girl, who was taken to Orlando Health Horizon West with minor injuries.

The driver, a 53-year-old Winter Garden man, was not injured and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.