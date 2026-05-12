10 survive small plane crash off Florida coast, near Melbourne: U.S. Coast Guard

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard rescued all 10 people aboard a small plane that crashed about 80 miles off the coast of Melbourne, Florida. Officials said the passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation after arriving at Melbourne Orlando International Airport. The FAA said the plane was traveling between islands in the Bahamas when it crashed, and the cause remains under investigation.



The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday assisted in the rescue of passengers after a small plane crashed about 80 miles off Melbourne, Florida.

A Coast Guard C-27 aircraft was launched to search for the downed plane.

What we know:

Officials said all 10 people on board were accounted for and were being transported to emergency medical services for further evaluation.

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Brevard County officials said 10 people were transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, while one additional person was taken to Orlando Health Melbourne. Authorities have not explained the discrepancy in the number of people transported to hospitals.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was traveling between islands in the Bahamas when it crashed.

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Video from Melbourne Orlando International Airport showed passengers arriving there before being taken to hospitals.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the conditions of the survivors or their identities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said more information would be released as it becomes available.