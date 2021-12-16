1 person rescued after fire breaks out at Apopka home

A house fire broke out at a home in Apopka on Thursday morning.

This happened at 238 East 15th Street.

Orange County Fire Rescue reports that upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames could be seen. SKYFOX flew over the scene where smoke was spotted come through the treetops.

All occupants were evacuated. Officials say the Red Cross is assisting.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

