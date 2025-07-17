1 person hospitalized after house fire in Orange County

The Brief One person was hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from a house fire in Orange County. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage to the home is extensive.



One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being pulled unresponsive from a burning home in Orange County, officials said.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Meridian Way in Orange County around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, flames were already shooting through the roof.

A person was found unresponsive inside and was rushed to the hospital without a pulse.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

FOX 35 News observed heavy fire damage to the front of the house, including charred windows and a scorched porch.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person pulled from the home or their current condition. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and no information has been shared about other possible injuries or occupants.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

As of late Wednesday night, authorities said the cause of the fire had not been determined but that the fire marshal and additional crews would remain on scene conducting an investigation.

This remains a developing story.