1 killed after crashing into tree off I-4 in Volusia County: FHP

A 28-year-old man has been killed after crashing into a tree in Deltona late Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a news release, the man was driving above the speed limit in a Nissan Altima when he collided with the back of a Kia Optima, which in turn collided with the back of a Nissan Rogue.

The crash caused the man's car to run off the roadway and strike a tree. He was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers who were hit were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.