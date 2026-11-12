1 hurt in shooting at Orange County gas station; suspected shooter at large
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect after one person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting at a gas station.
1 hurt in shooting at gas station
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the Kwik Shop on South Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot. The person was taken to a hospital, officials said.
The suspected shooter left the scene and remains on the loose, according to deputies.
What we don't know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office hasn't released any additional details about the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.