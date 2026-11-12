1 hurt in shooting at Orange County gas station; suspected shooter at large

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The Brief A person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting at a gas station in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting happened at a gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies said the injured person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound; the suspect remains at large.



Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect after one person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting at a gas station.

1 hurt in shooting at gas station

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the Kwik Shop on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot. The person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The suspected shooter left the scene and remains on the loose, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office hasn't released any additional details about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.