1 hurt after fire breaks out at Orange County home, officials say

One person was taken to a local hospital with a minor burn following a house fire on Desmond Lane, officials said.

The fire was originally reported to have been started in an AC unit and extended into the attic area above the garage, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Orange County Fire Rescue

The fire was isolated to the area and crews had a good knockdown on the flames.

No one else was hurt.