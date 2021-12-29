Best mortgage bet for today's buyers? 20-year rates drop | Dec. 29, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the purchase mortgage and refinance rates for Dec. 29, 2021, which are mixed compared to yesterday.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates moved for three key terms since yesterday, including 20-year rates, which fell.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.190%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

What this means: After two days of being mostly stable, today’s purchase rates showed their first movement of the week, with 20-year rates edging down slightly and 15-year and 10-year rates edging up. The dip in 20-year rates could give homebuyers who want a relatively lower monthly payment an opportunity to lock in a money-saving rate ahead of predicted increases next year.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates held steady across all terms since yesterday. Homeowners looking to reduce their interest costs over the life of their loans could give themselves a final holiday treat by locking in one of these lower rates ahead of predicted 2022 increases. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.190%, unchanged

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.375%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, unchanged

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are out of your control)

Many factors influence the interest rate a lender may offer you. Some — such as your credit score — are in your control. But others you have no ability to affect, such as:

The economy — During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise.

Inflation — Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise.

The Federal Reserve — The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation.

Macro employment trends — When many people are out of work, as they were during the months of pandemic lockdown, mortgage rates may fall. As employment increases, interest rates typically also increase.

Current mortgage rates

The average mortgage interest rate across all terms is 2.673% today. This is significantly higher than in the beginning of December 2020, when the average was just 2.208%.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.190%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is down from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.190%, down from 3.375% last week, -0.185

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.125

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount, and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.