Will Central Florida hit 90 degrees this week?

With the amount of daylight increasing daily and a new storm system taking shape, it looks like our warm weather will continue to build.

The next storm system will bring the threat of severe storms to Texas and Louisiana, by pulling up the heat, said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

We are already warming up right now, but with a stronger southerly wind.

He said we will see temperatures climb well into the 80s in the coming days.

So far this year, we have not felt 90, but with the approaching warm front and increasing southwest wind, we may hit 90 on Wednesday.