Orlando weather: Heat, scattered storms expected through the weekend

High moisture levels remain locked across Central Florida as a weak stalled boundary stays parked to our north. Rain chances will stay higher, like they have over the last couple of days and with the help of the sea breeze collision, storms ignite later today.

Rain chances climb to near 60% across the area, with storm development picking up through the afternoon and lingering into the evening. Because the wind remains light, from the south, we'll likely see the collision happening across the heart of the viewing area.

With the lighter wind, storms will also be slow-moving and capable of dropping heavy rainfall. Rain coverage eases slightly heading into next week as this ridge of high pressure to our west moves in.

This will help usher in some drier air, bringing our chances of rain to around 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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TEMPERATURES HOLDING CLOSE TO AVERAGE

Cloud cover and afternoon rain development will help cap high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the viewing area today. However, high humidity will make for uncomfortable conditions with midday heat index values topping out in the mid-100s.

If you're out in the heat of the day, and before those storms arrive...make sure you're drinking plenty of water. Temperatures will cool slightly, dipping into the upper 80s next week as drier air moves in behind the boundary.



ATLANTIC BASIN REMAINS QUIET

The Atlantic basin remains quiet as unfavorable wind shear and pockets of dry air continue to hinder tropical development. No tropical cyclone formation is expected across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.