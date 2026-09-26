Orlando weather: Dry, comfortable weekend ahead across Central Florida

High pressure is taking over behind a cold front, and a nor'easter that is spinning off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This means a beautiful and far less active weekend here at home!

Rain chances have dropped off the forecast completely this weekend, so hopefully you can get outdoors and take in the fall-like conditions. Enjoy the dry stretch while it lasts, as moisture slowly begins to filter back into the region by midweek.

Rain chances creep back up toward seasonal norms (30–60%) late next week into next weekend with the help of sea breeze collisions and our next approaching disturbance.

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COOLER TEMPS AND LOWER HUMIDITY

Behind our recent frontal boundary, lower humidity levels will make for beautiful and comfy outdoor conditions all weekend long.

High temperatures will top out in the lower-to-middle 80s across the area, with coastal beaches feeling even cooler thanks to a steady onshore breeze.

Overnight lows will be the coolest they've been in months, dipping into the 50s north-west of the Orlando metro.

Closer to the city, we'll feel temps in the lower-to-middle 60s. Temperatures stay below normal into next week with highs holding in the middle 80s and lows slowly getting closer to 70° through the first half of the workweek.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet close to home. The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Tropical Depression Fay well out in the open North Atlantic, as well as Tropical Storm Gonzalo near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Both systems are thousands of miles away over open water and pose zero threat to Florida or the U.S. mainland. No new tropical development is expected across the Gulf, Caribbean Sea, or Atlantic waters over the next 7 days.