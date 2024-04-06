Orlando weather: A weekend full of sunshine in Central Florida

TODAY'S HIGH: 76°

THIS WEEKEND:

A fantastic weekend forecast with lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure nearby and drier air in place. Saturday will be pleasant with Central Florida warming into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. It will be cool tonight with lows falling back into the 50s. Sunday will be warmer but still pleasant with more of a east wind. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. No rain is expected this weekend.



BEACH FORECAST:

A great weekend to head to the beach with lots of sunshine. A northeast wind will allow for cooler weather for our northern beaches (Daytona Beach, Flagler, etc.) with highs near 70. Warmer weather is expected farther to the south. Surf will reach 2-3 feet with a moderate rip current risk all weekend.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

A fantastic day to head to the parks. Cooler weather early in the day will become comfortable into the afternoon with highs near 76 degrees.



ECLIPSE FORECAST:

Things look good for the eclipse viewing next Monday in Central Florida, which will occur just after 3 PM Eastern time. There could be a mix of lower cumulus clouds and higher cirrus clouds, but the overall viewing should be fair for the partial eclipse over Florida. Our weather will remain dry, but warm each day to begin next week. Highs will warm back into the middle to high 80s the middle of next week, before another front with more rain and storms is possible at the end of next week. Looking ahead to next weekend, it appears we could keep our streak of great weekend weather!