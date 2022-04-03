Dry skies today, leading to a mid-week warmup

Central Florida is waking up to dry skies compared to yesterday.

Afternoon highs will be seasonal for this time of year, low-80s across the interior and upper-70s along the coast.

You can expect dry weather to continue through Monday. By the middle of the week, rain and storm chances are on the rise.... so are temperatures. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper-80s.

