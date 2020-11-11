YouTube down: Service restored after widespread outage on streaming platform

article

If you were unable to watch videos on YouTube for a time on Wednesday, you were not alone, according to the company.

YouTube posted a tweet Wednesday at 4:23 p.m. PT stating that their team was aware of the issue and were working to rectify it.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” the tweet read.

According to DownDetector.com, at its peak, 284,273 people had reported the YouTube outage worldwide Wednesday afternoon.

The number of reports steadily went down to 8,984 around 6 p.m. PT as the platform appeared to restore its services, with most of the outages being reported from the northeastern region of the United States.

YouTube tweeted that service had been restored minutes later around 6:15 p.m. PT.

“...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us,” the tweet read.