14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly Ybor City mass shooting

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal Ybor City shooting in October that resulted in two people dead and 16 injured, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD announced the arrest of a 14-year-old on Thursday on two felony charges. The teenager was charged with one count of Minor in Possession of a Firearm While Wearing a Mask and one count of Carrying Concealed Firearm.

According to TPD, officers were alerted to a disturbance at the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Ybor City where they saw the teen displaying a firearm before eventually fleeing.

Crime scene tape outside of fatal Ybor City shooting.

Detectives developed leads that suggested the 14-year-old was in Palm Beach. After determining his location, detectives worked with the Palm Beach Fugitive Apprehension Unit to make the arrest.

"There is no reasonable explanation for a 14-year-old to be in possession of a firearm," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "I am incredibly proud of the hard work our officers and detectives continue to dedicate to this investigation, which has led to another significant arrest in the case. We appreciate all the tips provided by our community to aid this investigation and we will continue to work closely with the State Attorney's Office to ensure that all those involved are arrested and held accountable for their actions. Our job is not finished."

The teen was taken into custody in Palm Beach County on Thursday and taken to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. He is being held there until he is taken back to Tampa.

A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man died after a fight escalated into a gunfight in Ybor City in the early hours of October 29. Sixteen others were injured, and one suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Tyrell Phillips was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.