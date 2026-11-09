World Central Kitchen distributes hot meals to Brevard County flooding victims

The Brief Cleanup is underway one week after record rainfall caused severe flooding across Brevard County. World Central Kitchen has delivered nearly 6,000 meals to residents in three Florida counties. Volunteers are going door to door in affected neighborhoods, providing food and checking on residents in need.



Cleanup efforts are beginning one week after an estimated 1,000-year rainfall event caused widespread flooding across Brevard County, forcing some residents from their homes and leaving others trapped.

In the Barefoot Bay neighborhood, volunteers are going door to door to check on residents and deliver meals.

World Central Kitchen, the international nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, has deployed teams to Florida to help communities affected by the flooding.

For people dealing with damaged homes and lost belongings, the assistance means one less immediate concern: where to find their next meal.

Residents grateful for hot meals

What they're saying:

Barefoot Bay resident Cindy Crawford said floodwaters reached knee level on her patio and left her searching for one of her three cats, which was missing for two days.

"My water was to my knees, and my patio. I have three cats; I lost one for two days. For her to bring the water and the food means so much to me. Thank you, thank you," Crawford said.

World Central Kitchen, the international nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, has deployed teams to Florida to help communities affected by the flooding.

Crawford also showed how high the water rose around her vehicle.

"It came up almost up to the top of the tire. But my car is good," she said.

World Central Kitchen delivers thousands of meals

Local perspective:

World Central Kitchen, the international nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, has deployed teams to Florida to help communities affected by the flooding.

World Central Kitchen, the international nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, has deployed teams to Florida to help communities affected by the flooding.

Since Wednesday, the organization has delivered nearly 6,000 meals to residents in Brevard, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

Amy Saville, the organization's community outreach representative, said the effort relies on partnerships with local restaurants and community members.

"It really takes an army, so we partner with local restaurants, so it’s food they know and love. And we partner with local community members because they know their neighbors and they know who needs the help the most," Saville said.

Volunteers continue assessing needs

What's next:

World Central Kitchen plans to continue checking in with communities across Brevard County to determine where additional assistance is needed.

World Central Kitchen, the international nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, has deployed teams to Florida to help communities affected by the flooding.

As residents begin the long process of recovering from the flooding, volunteers and local partners are working to make sure families have access to food and other immediate necessities.