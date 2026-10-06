Woman arrested after baked goods theft in Brevard County, officials say

article

The Brief Reports suggest that the suspect loaded the unpaid merchandise into a brown paper bag before leaving the scene in a gray Ford Focus. The suspect allegedly removed $251 worth of baked goods from the stand without paying.



A local bakery stand fell victim to retail theft over the weekend, which led to the arrest of Argentina Thomason who was allegedly spotted in the area shortly after the incident.

According to officials, Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Flour Crumbs Micro Bakery around 11:08 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The bakery's owner, Adrianna Gonzalez, provided surveillance footage showing a light-skinned blonde woman wearing a light blue hat, dark blue shirt, and green-tan camouflage pants removing $251 worth of baked goods from the stand without paying.

According to deputies, the stolen items included:

40 cookies

6 banana breads

7 mini loaves of bread

5 cinnamon rolls

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials say that Thomason allegedly loaded the unpaid merchandise into a brown paper bag before leaving the scene in a gray Ford Focus. Deputies noted that the honor-system stand clearly displayed item prices, listed payment options, and provided a locked cash box.

According to officials, later that same day, an on-patrol deputy spotted the unoccupied gray Ford Focus parked outside a nearby shopping plaza. Deputies located the suspect inside a retail store wearing the exact outfit seen in the surveillance video and confirmed she was the registered owner of the vehicle.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a potential motive for the theft or confirmed whether any of the stolen baked goods were recovered upon the suspect's arrest.