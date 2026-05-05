Winter Park police searching for missing 73-year-old woman
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police are asking the public for help locating a missing elderly woman who was last seen near her home over the weekend.
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Shirlyn Wright, 73, was reported missing Monday, according to police. She was last seen Sunday near her residence on Israel Simpson Court.
Wright is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.
Shirlyn Wright, 73.
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Police said there are concerns about Wright's well-being because of known medical conditions and her need for medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-664-1313.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Winter Park Police Department.