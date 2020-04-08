WeHo man with COVID-19 shares his progress one month later

After testing positive six times for COVID-19 a West Hollywood man has been sharing his experience almost daily with FOX 11 to inform others about this horrible virus.

It was one month ago when Schulte got sick. The 32-year-old was on a ski trip to Aspen with his girlfriend. Both are photographers and were also there to shoot a hotel.

Matt first suffered diarrhea and was vomiting. He had a fever, sore throat, and shortness of breath. All, classic signs of the novel coronavirus.

However, this was March 10th. It wasn't until the week before that the NBA announced it was shutting down the season. The concept of a pandemic was still taking shape in the minds of Americans. Schulte had no concept that he would be suffering from COVID-19. He assumed he was feeling ill due to a change in altitude or had a common illness like a cold. He even tackled the mountain on his snowboard.

The couple returned to Los Angeles but three days later he felt sick enough to call a local urgent care center. They referred him to Cedars Sinai Medical Center to come into the ER for a coronavirus test. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

FOX 11 News has followed his story nightly, two days after he shared his plight on social media. It was two days after he'd gotten the results that would leave him in home quarantine for more than a month.

Schulte and his girlfriend Danielle (and their two dogs) have shared their daily updates. Danielle has had zero symptoms. She was cleared by their team to even go to the grocery store.

Schulte is taking part in a study on a home test for the coronavirus. He's working with Mirakind which launched as a research non-profit to study various cancers.

Schulte has been taking tests every day and continues to test positive. He has gone from amazing days where he feels healthy enough to exercise but then dropped back and even called into the ER. At his worst, he says he feared even going to sleep for fear he wouldn't wake up.

In the second week of April Schulte marked six days of great health and feeling like his old self. After testing positive six times for coronavirus he is hoping any day will show a negative test result.

Keep checking back for Matt's daily updates.