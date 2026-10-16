Michelle Parker cold case: Former Orlando police chief reflects on investigation; AG talks new tech

The Brief Dale Smith Jr. is accused of second-degree murder in the 2011 disappearance of Michelle Parker in Orlando, following years of police investigation and new digital forensics technology. Paul Rooney, who was the Chief of Police in Orlando when Michelle was reported missing, called the case one of the biggest of his career and stated that everything investigators gathered pointed toward Smith. Investigators utilized advancements in digital forensics, analyzing phones, computers, and vehicles to re-examine evidence collected during the initial investigation.



Michelle Parker vanished 15 years ago, leaving behind a grieving family and a community desperate for answers.

Now, police in Orlando say thorough work from 2011, combined with modern technology, has finally led to an arrest in the high-profile homicide case.

The initial investigation

The backstory:

Former Orlando Police Chief Paul Rooney stated that everything law enforcement uncovered during the initial investigation pointed toward Smith. But they never had enough to put him behind bars.

Flanked by Lauren Erickson, left, and Orlando Police Paul Rooney, Yvonne Stewart, center, becomes emotional Thursday, May 24, 2012, after pleading for help to find her missing daughter Michelle Parker. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service Expand

Rooney says this was one of the most important cases of his career, and getting the call that an arrest had finally been made was one of the best moments of his life.

"It's a traumatic, sad, senseless case," he said. "I was determined to find Michelle. And if something happened to her, we were determined to make sure that individual was held accountable."

Now, investigators have arrested Dale Smith Jr. on a second-degree murder charge, and he is currently being held in jail with no bond.

"At least we have a few answers, not all the answers, but a few to help relieve some of that anxiety, the stress, just the everyday wondering what happened," said former Chief Rooney.

The evidence

What we know:

Detectives utilized technological advancements in digital forensics to re-evaluate evidence, including phones, computers, and vehicles gathered back in 2011. State officials launched a cold case initiative about a year ago to help families find closure for long-standing suffering.

The Attorney General told FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger that new tech is making a huge difference for the Office of Statewide Prosecution. They rolled out a cold case initiative about a year ago.

"At the end of the day, I think it's important to give a lot of those families closure for the loss and the suffering that they've endured for many years," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

What we don't know:

The State filed a motion to seal the affidavit explaining how authorities obtained the arrest warrant for Smith, leaving the final puzzle piece undisclosed. Additionally, authorities have not yet set a court date for Smith's upcoming bond hearing.