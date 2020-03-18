Website tells you how long your toilet paper will last in COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the panic buying and supply hoarding that has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, a website called "How much toilet paper" has emerged, showing people how long their supply of the highly coveted rolls will last them.

The website describes itself as a “simple calculator for how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.”

After entering the amount of rolls you have along with how many visits to the bathroom you expect to make per day, the website delivers an estimate of how long your supply of toilet paper will last.

There are even advanced options to cover nearly every variable when it comes to individual bathroom habits, such as average number of wipes per trip, sheets per wipe, sheets on roll and even the amount of days expected in quarantine.

The website came into being after panic buying caused by mass shutdowns of non-essential businesses made basic items like toilet paper a hot commodity.

Last week, Amazon was completely sold out of toilet paper as people rushed to stock up on necessities.

President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation’s most senior public health officials called on the public to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continus to spread across the United States.

Trump assured Americans that after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, he could confirm that major food markets would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Speaking at the same White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said at a news conference. “Take it easy. Just relax.”

The comments from the president came after the government’s top infectious disease expert said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

