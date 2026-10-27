Man arrested, charged in wife's 2024 disappearance, Volusia County deputies say

The Brief A man has been charged in connection with his wife's disappearance, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Epifanio Gaminde claimed his wife left their home in DeBary and moved overseas. Investigators said suspicions grew when his wife's family members received texts from her that "did not seem authentic."



A Florida man has been arrested in connection with his wife's 2024 disappearance, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Epifanio IX Ramos Gaminde, of DeBary, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Maria Gaminde, officials said.

Family reports woman missing in 2024

Maria Gaminde's family reported her missing after having no contact with her since January 2024, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Epifanio Gaminde claimed his wife left their home voluntarily and moved overseas, the release said.

Investigators said suspicions grew when text messages family members received from Maria did not seem authentic.

Investigators then coordinated with federal agencies and organizations in Japan and the Philippines to expand their investigation into Maria Gaminde's disappearance.

Volusia County investigators and members of the State Attorney's Office for Florida's 7th Circuit also traveled to the Philippines to collect evidence, officials said.

Investigators said they found evidence indicating a deliberate effort to make it appear that Maria was alive and well. So far, her body has not been recovered, officials said.

Woman's husband taken into custody

Gaminde was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. Officials said he's being held on an immigration detainer.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said it will share more information about the case but didn't say when.