Volusia County Wildfires: Dual 250-acre brush fires fully contained in Maytown area

The Brief Two simultaneous brush fires that scorched more than 500 total acres in the Maytown area of Volusia County were declared 100% contained at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Coordinated ground efforts from Volusia County Fire Rescue alongside water drops from the Volusia Sheriff's Office stopped the blazes before any structures were threatened. While Maytown Road has officially reopened, the National Weather Service warns drivers that lingering smoke is still drifting across I-95, causing hazy conditions and low visibility.



As two simultaneous brush fires in Volusia County are fully contained, officials warn smoky conditions may affect visibility for those traveling in the area.

Through a coordinated response from multiple Volusia County first responder agencies, two brush fires – each over 250 acres – were put out Saturday morning.

What we know:

On Friday evening, June 26, two brushfires in the Maytown area of southern Volusia County burned over 250 acres each, the county reported.

Volusia County firefighters put out several wildfires off Maytown Road on June 27, 2026. (Source: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association)

Though the fires weren't threatening any homes or structures – with no evacuations in effect – officials warned around 6:30 p.m. that residents in the area might see or smell smoke.

By 10:15 p.m., the fires were 75% contained as Volusia County Fire Rescue, alongside other departments, continued in fire suppression efforts. The Volusia Sheriff's Office provided water drops over the area, Volusia County reported.

Maytown Road temporarily closed

As a result of the smoky conditions, officials reported that Maytown Road was closed Friday evening between Pell Road and Lake Harney Road.

100% contained

By Saturday morning, around 8:30 a.m., Volusia County officials reported the fires were now 100% contained.

Florida Forest Service crews remained on the scene to monitor conditions and address any remaining hot spots.

The main concern following the fire was the smoke conditions. The National Weather Service reported lingering smoke from the fires, which led to some hazy/reduced visibility conditions on I-95 between SR-44 & Osteen Maytown Road.