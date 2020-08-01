Volusia County opening limited number of public shelters starting at 8 a.m. Sunday

article

Volusia County is opening a limited number of shelters for people in need ahead of Isaias.

Public shelters will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials are advising people not to go to a shelter until it opens.

Face coverings are mandatory at all shelters and a wellness assessment will be given to people prior to being allowed in, according to officials.

Although some shelters are opening ahead of the storm, county officials are urging people who can to shelter in place.

The shelters opening are:

DeLand High, 800 N. Hill Ave. is available as a general population shelter.

The Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Road 44, DeLand, is also available as a general population shelter, and is pet friendly. This shelter houses people and pets in the same location. All companion animals must have a current license, vaccinations, identification and rabies tags. They must be confined in pet carriers or crates and must be under control at the facility at all times.

Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona, and Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand, will serve as special needs shelters. Special needs shelters assist evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. They are pet friendly. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. It is too late to pre-register for a special needs shelter. Residents who are not registered will be assessed upon arrival at the shelters. People with special needs must be accompanied by a caregiver if this type of assistance is normally needed; note that only one caregiver will be permitted.

Items you should bring to a shelter include:

Government-issued ID

Snacks, comfort food and special dietary food

Bottled water

Foldable beach chair, bedding, pillow and blanket

Extra clothing

Medications and medical supplies, including prescription medications, eyeglasses and dentures

Charged cellphone

Ear plugs

Oxygen supplies (if going to a special needs shelter, bring your oxygen concentrator)

Toiletry items

Flashlight and batteries

Diapers and other necessities for infants and the elderly

Time occupiers such as books, magazines, board games and cards

