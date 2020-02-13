Valentine’s Day: 5 facts you might not have known about the day of love

article

This Friday, as love is in the air, here are five Valentine’s Day facts you might not have known about.

Sacrificial love?

The holiday may have began in Ancient Rome as Lupercalia, a pagan fertility festival dedicated to the Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture and Roman founders Romulus and Remus, according to historians. The day was celebrated with activities that included sacrificing animals and whipping women with animal skins until they bled, which signified their fertility, History.com (http://history.com/) reported.

Valentine beheaded

Another theory on how the day of love originated has to with the Roman Emperor Claudius II. In his ambitions to maintain a strong army, he forbade all marriages and engagements in Rome, according to History. com. Valentine was a holy priest in Rome who defied the emperor and performed marriages for lovers in secret. On Feb. 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine was condemned, beaten to death and beheaded, the historical outlet reported. Valentine was named a saint after his death for his service.

Birds’ mating season

When the holiday was Christianized by Roman Pope Gelasius who officially declared Feb. 14 “St. Valentine’s Day,” it became associated with love because many people believed that birds began their mating season on Feb. 14, according to GoodHousekeeping.com.

Advertisement

First-ever valentine

The first and oldest valentine recorded was a poem written by a French medieval duke named Charles that he sent to his wife in 1415, according to History.com. Charles, who was just 21-years-old at the time, penned the sweet valentine while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London. "I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine," was one of the lines of the poem.

Valentine’s Day today

This year, around 55 percent of Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Consumers are expected to spend $19.6 billion on the holiday of love, with around $1.8 billion on candy alone.