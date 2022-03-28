Universal, Wendover Housing Partners release affordable housing concept

article

Universal Parks & Resorts and private developer Wendover Housing Partners have released additional details for a planned affordable housing community near International Drive.

The "Housing For Tomorrow Initiative" is billed as a one-of-a-kind community that "will help address Orlando’s critical need for affordable housing."

A new development plan provides the first look at the community named Catchlight Crossings. It was submitted to the Orange County Planning and Development department on Monday as the next step in moving the project forward.

RELATED: Universal, Wendover Housing Partners team up to develop affordable housing community

Universal has pledged a 20-acre site for the initiative on which Altamonte Springs-based Wendover Housing Partners will bring Universal’s vision to life.

Some unique community features are expected to include:

On-site tuition-free preschool

On-site medical offices

A transportation center for buses, ridesharing, and employer shuttles

16,000 square foot retail area

Community event space

Technology cafés

A makerspace for hobbies, activities, and educational events

Community gardens

Bike and walking paths

Neighborhood food pantry

Fitness center

Game room

Playground

Two resort-style pools

Grilling gazebo

This comes after Orange County’s Housing for All Task Force determined that more affordable housing was needed for employees in the tourist district and that it should be a priority for the county over the next decade.

A 10-year action plan was adopted in late 2019 which will focus on removing regulatory barriers, creating new financial resources, targeting areas of access and opportunity, and engaging the community and industry.

The community will include 1,000 "high-quality" apartments as well as 16,000 square feet of retail space, with construction expected to begin in late 2022, according to a news release by Universal.

Visit housingfortomorrow.com for more information.





Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.